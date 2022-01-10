 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
The 4 Main Ways People Lie To Themselves, According To Research

The 4 Main Ways People Lie To Themselves, According To Research

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Brunette Looking At The Mirror

Image by Good Vibrations Images / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 10, 2022 — 12:19 PM

Have you ever told yourself a lie because accepting the truth would be too much to bear? According to new research published in the journal Philosophical Psychology, you wouldn't be the only one. In fact, it appears to be quite common, and quite predictable, with researchers identifying four principles of self-deception.

Here are the four stages that we go through when telling ourselves lies, according to this research:

1. Reorganizing your beliefs.

The first self-deception strategy described by the researchers is the reorganization of beliefs, which is essentially convincing yourself of something by willing something else to be true. For example, as philosophy professor and study co-author Albert Newen explains in a news release, "If a father is convinced that his son is a good student and then the son brings home bad grades, he may first say that the subject isn't that important or that the teacher didn't explain the material well."

Advertisement

2. Selecting facts through purposeful action.

The next strategy described in the paper is something Newen and his co-author, Francesco Marchi, Ph.D., call "selecting facts through purposeful action." This involves avoiding people, places, and/or things that could cause cognitive dissonance by presenting facts that go against your beliefs. In the aforementioned father-son example, this strategy could look like the father skipping a parent-teacher conference.

3. Doubting credibility.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(217)
sleep support+

It's easy to doubt someone or something when you undermine their credibility, which is why it's the third strategy identified in this research. After all, "Seeing is believing," and without visual (or otherwise tangible) proof of something, it's that much easier for someone to deny problematic truths.

Advertisement

4. Generating facts from an ambiguity.

And lastly, we have what the researchers refer to as "generating facts from an ambiguous state of affairs." This involves misinterpreting a situation in a way that ever-so-conveniently works with the story you've already ascribed in your head.

"For instance," Marchi says, "if the kind mathematics teacher gently suggests that the son is not coping, and the father would have expected a clear statement in case of difficulties, he may interpret the considerable kindness and the gentle description as a positive assessment of his son's abilities."

Why do we do it?

Along with wanting to understand the methods we use to lie to ourselves, Marchi and Newen also wanted to discover why we do it in the first place. Their theory? It preserves our self-image, or ego, and helps us stay motivated.

"These are not malicious ways of doing things, but part of the basic cognitive equipment of humans to preserve their established view of themselves and the world," Newen explains, adding, "This cognitive tendency is catastrophic in times of radically new challenges that require rapid changes in behavior."

Advertisement

The takeaway.

Most of us probably like to think we're honest with ourselves, and don't keep up lies with ourselves out of denial or convenience. But according to this research, not only is it common, but we all do it in the same ways. So the next time you feel like you might be keeping the truth from your conscious mind, watch out for those four telltale signs.

Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Why Astrologers Want You To Take Things Extra Slow This Week

The AstroTwins
Why Astrologers Want You To Take Things Extra Slow This Week
Personal Growth

The Best Goal To Set For Yourself This Year, Based On Your Enneagram

Ryan Lui, M.A.
The Best Goal To Set For Yourself This Year, Based On Your Enneagram
$59.99

Guided Visualizations

With Emily Fletcher
Guided Visualizations
Mental Health

Chances Are, You've Been Duped By This Strange Mental Phenomenon

Julia Guerra
Chances Are, You've Been Duped By This Strange Mental Phenomenon
Integrative Health

Vitamin D Deficiency Is Linked To Higher Oxidative Stress, New Study Reveals

Morgan Chamberlain
Vitamin D Deficiency Is Linked To Higher Oxidative Stress, New Study Reveals
Recipes

5 Delicious Recipes That Can Support Your Body's Natural Detox

Eliza Sullivan
5 Delicious Recipes That Can Support Your Body's Natural Detox
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

This Is What Couples Who Never Lose The "Spark" Have In Common

Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT
This Is What Couples Who Never Lose The "Spark" Have In Common
Home

The Dirtiest Spot In Your Home (That A Toxin Expert Will Always Sample First)

Emma Loewe
The Dirtiest Spot In Your Home (That A Toxin Expert Will Always Sample First)
Routines

Work All The Major Muscle Groups In Your Legs — With Just 5 Moves

BB Arrington, CPT
Work All The Major Muscle Groups In Your Legs — With Just 5 Moves
Integrative Health

Why Sleep Specialists Say It May Be Time To Reconsider Your Alarm Clock

Emma Loewe
Why Sleep Specialists Say It May Be Time To Reconsider Your Alarm Clock
Beauty

The Best Beauty Tips These Editors Are Taking Into 2022

Alexandra Engler
The Best Beauty Tips These Editors Are Taking Into 2022
Beauty

How This Hairstylist Revives Flat Hair In Just One Simple Step

Alexandra Engler
How This Hairstylist Revives Flat Hair In Just One Simple Step
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-we-lie-to-ourselves

Your article and new folder have been saved!