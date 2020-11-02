The Do's & Don'ts Of Washing A Weighted Blanket So It Doesn't Get Funky

How To Wash Your Weighted Blanket: Do's, Don'ts & Care Tips
Weighted blankets—on top of being extremely comfortable—can be a godsend for a number of issues like anxiety and poor sleep. If you're unfamiliar: Weighted blankets are essentially heavy blankets that range from 10 to 20 pounds and are meant to promote deeper relaxation.
But like a regular blanket, weighted blankets get dirty—and if you want to maintain yours over the years, it's important to know how to take care of it. Here's how to wash your weighted blanket and some tips for keeping it fresh for cozy nights to come.
How often should you wash your weighted blanket?
Like a standard comforter, you'll want to wash your weighted blanket every couple of months—or before then if it's stained or has developed an odor. If you're using it every night, a monthly clean might be necessary.
How to wash a weighted blanket in a machine.
There are a few types of weighted blankets, each one with its own care needs.
Some weighted blankets use dense fabric and are plenty heavy without fillers. These blankets—made from natural fabrics such as cotton, flannel, and fleece—can be easily washed in a machine in cool/lukewarm water and dried on low heat.
Blankets that use artificial fillers such as polyester or glass beads should be OK in the wash as well, as long as you avoid high temperatures. (Plastic beads can melt, and glass shouldn't be exposed to hot water.) When in doubt, go cool.
If your weighted blanket comes with a detachable cover, you can throw that in the machine and wash and dry as you would a standard blanket.
Before laundering any type of weighted blanket, you'll want to make sure it's not too heavy for your machines. Most household machines can hold anywhere from 7 to 20 pounds. If your blanket is too heavy for your washer or dryer, you can either take it to a laundromat that has heavier-duty machines or go the hand-washing route.
How to wash a weighted blanket by hand.
Hand-washing and drying weighted blankets works too—and it's actually gentler on the fabric.
To hand-wash your blanket, fill a bathtub up halfway with cool/lukewarm water and add a capful of mild, eco-friendly detergent.
Before plunging your blanket in, clear up any spot stains on its cover. Pro tip: Jana Van der Linde with weighted blanket company Bearaby recommends soaking the stained area in cold water and rubbing down with a cloth or sponge that has a drop of detergent.
Then, place your entire blanket into the water and gently scrub its sections together until you've cleaned the whole thing. (Use those muscles!) Allow it to soak for around 10 minutes, and then repeat the scrubbing process. Drain the tub and rinse the blanket until there's no more soap.
To dry, gently squeeze water out without wringing it. Lay flat to dry. (This can take a while, so try to find a place with good air circulation, sunlight, or near a heating vent.)
There are some fillers you shouldn't be getting wet at all, such as natural materials like sand, rice, or beans, as they could rot. This makes these pretty tricky to clean, so you'll want to check in with the manufacturer for their tips.
Do's and don'ts to keep in mind.
Here, Van der Linde shares some general best practices for washing your weighted blanket. Be sure to check your blanket's label before putting them to use, as its care instructions might differ.
The do's of washing a weighted blanket:
- DO machine wash in cool or lukewarm water. These temperatures tend to be best for the fabric, as opposed to cold or hot.
- DO tumble dry on low heat. Too-high heat will diminish the quality of the fabric over time.
- DO use eco-friendly, mild detergent. (Bonus points if you make the detergent yourself!)
- DO wash once a month if you're using it regularly. If not using it that regularly, your best judgment will do.
The don'ts of washing a weighted blanket:
- DON'T use fabric softener. Your weighted blanket shouldn't need it, plus it can leave stains.
- DON'T hang dry. Hanging your weighted blanket to dry can cause it to stretch out.
- DON'T overload your washing machine. Before washing your blanket for the first time, make sure your washing machine can handle it by checking the machine's max capacity.
How to keep your blanket in good shape.
Again, your best bet for keeping your weighted blanket in good shape over the years is to follow care instructions on the label. But here are a few universal best practices:
- Don't sleep directly under the blanket. Van der Linde says that putting a top sheet or comforter between you and your weighted blanket can help it go longer between washes.
- Clean stains ASAP, so they don't set in. It's best to spot clean before putting your blanket into the washing machine or tub.
The bottom line.
If you already have a weighted blanket, you're likely well aware of its positive effects on everything from sleep quality to muscle recovery. Now, you can be sure your weighted blanket will last, so you can get the most out of it for years to come.
