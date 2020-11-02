The Do's & Don'ts Of Washing A Weighted Blanket So It Doesn't Get Funky

There are a few types of weighted blankets, each one with its own care needs.

Some weighted blankets use dense fabric and are plenty heavy without fillers. These blankets—made from natural fabrics such as cotton, flannel, and fleece—can be easily washed in a machine in cool/lukewarm water and dried on low heat.

Blankets that use artificial fillers such as polyester or glass beads should be OK in the wash as well, as long as you avoid high temperatures. (Plastic beads can melt, and glass shouldn't be exposed to hot water.) When in doubt, go cool.

If your weighted blanket comes with a detachable cover, you can throw that in the machine and wash and dry as you would a standard blanket.

Before laundering any type of weighted blanket, you'll want to make sure it's not too heavy for your machines. Most household machines can hold anywhere from 7 to 20 pounds. If your blanket is too heavy for your washer or dryer, you can either take it to a laundromat that has heavier-duty machines or go the hand-washing route.