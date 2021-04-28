"Music is the No. 1 medicine for me," Delia explains. "It really just brings me back into center, into focus, and it just soothes my soul so much." That said, she keeps her "medicine" handy throughout the day—whether it's playing in the background while she works or taking a few moments to dive into a calming playlist.

In fact, she has a go-to "energy cleanse" playlist (which we've embedded below, you know, in the name of self-care) for whenever she needs to access that higher vibrational energy.

"It's over 100 songs of this type of music, binaural beats, solfeggio frequencies, [and] nature sounds," she notes, adding, "If I know I want to create or calm my mind down to a meditative state, I know that I need to go into alpha, and I'll put on binaural beats that help bring up an alpha brainwave state. Or if I need to create as a form of self-care or personal time, I'll put on theta waves, knowing that this is my medicine."

Feel free to browse Delia's playlist below, or find whatever tunes truly serve you. We should note, sometimes music doesn't have to always drift from your headphones or through a speaker—the sounds of nature are also quite rhythmic. "The sound of waves, water, thunderstorms—those are all nature's music," says Delia. All you have to do is lend an ear.