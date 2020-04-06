As we face a global pandemic, it can seem like there's not much we can control. And while some experts encourage us to let go of the urge to control the outcome (as it can lead to increased anxiety), sometimes we just want to have some semblance of agency in our lives—even if it's something as simple as taking the reins of a conversation or keeping up with our intermittent fasting schedule.

But according to New York Times bestselling author Joe Dispenza, D.C., we may have more control over our bodies than we think: All it takes is some mindfulness.

"You can condition your body to the mind of the future," he tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

Through extensive research using neuroscience and quantum physics, Dispenza says our minds can actually have some control over our physical bodies. The key? It takes shifting from a primitive response to a parasympathetic nervous system response.

It sounds quite complicated, but it's actually a little easier than you might think. Here, Dispenza's tried-and-true method to change your mindset. Done correctly, you may even support your immune system in the process: