As the coronavirus turns our world upside down, we're all looking for ways to support ourselves as we hunker down and keep our distance. And one practice we were curious about in the current climate is intermittent fasting (IF), an eating plan that incorporates periods of fasting during certain hours or days.

So to get some expert insight, we got in touch with Jaime Schehr N.D., R.D., an expert in integrative medicine and nutrition. She's a fan of IF herself, but we wanted to know whether now is a good time to try it (particularly if you're currently infected with the coronavirus or exhibiting symptoms).

And according to Schehr, "There are a lot of reasons to consider IF right now as a beneficial practice." Here's why.