How To Have Better Conversations (And Not Talk About The Coronavirus)

It’s safe to say we could've used a lesson in Conversations 101 before the onslaught of COVID-19. With a hefty amount of distractions and instant gratification, having a good conversation with someone face-to-face was difficult way before social distancing came into the picture.

But with the global pandemic upon us, it has become even more difficult not to let the coronavirus dominate the discussion, which (I say from experience) can lead to increased anxiety, frustration, sometimes even resentment towards the folks that bring it up.

That's not to say we shouldn't talk about it, but discussing other topics once in a while can be good for the soul. Plus, socializing with friends is a great way to keep your spirits high during this time (and, as it turns out, supports your immune system). Here’s how we can have better conversations, without the coronavirus taking control.