As Headlee puts it, a lot of our habits are actually "anti-human." Basically, we are working in a way that is not sustainable for human beings.

"We didn't work like this until industry became our purpose for being," she explains. We have to realize that humans have been around for thousands of years, and the way we work now is a mere blip in the great scheme of human history, even if we've been familiar with it since the industrial revolution hundreds of years ago.

"The day isn't defined by the rising of the sun and the setting of the sun anymore," Headlee says. "And we are now reaping the whirlwind of that decision. We're just not built to work this way."

Even though we have many more tools and technology that should, theoretically, make our lives easier, we're still working 40 hours a week (sometimes more). The reason being, says Headlee, we have a societal belief that the harder you work, the better person you are—when, in fact, all it's doing is burning us out and destroying our health.

"We've all swallowed this idea that the harder you work, the more deserving you are, the better the person you are. But remember, some of the most productive people throughout history worked maybe three or four hours a day," Headlee explains.

Take it from Headlee, who experienced a very real bout of burnout: "I was getting sick all the time. I was actually bedridden, to the point where I became exhausted every time I got up. It happened to me two or three times in a period of nine months."