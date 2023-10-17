These Storage Hacks Can Help Your Produce Stay Fresh Weeks Longer

In the U.S., over one-third of our food is wasted. This stat makes it clear that many of us need to be better about keeping what we buy out of the trash. Properly storing your food can give you extra days (if not weeks) before it spoils, allowing you to use more of your grocery haul.

The most perishable thing we buy is fresh produce. We’ve all had good intentions of eating that cucumber that ended up disintegrating on the bottom of the crisper, or that avocado that we waited forever to ripen only to bitterly disappoint us when we cut it open.

Let's unpack the do's and don'ts of how to keep produce fresh for longer to preserve its nutrients and cut down on food waste one meal at a time: