This Fruit Is Shockingly Easy To Start Growing In Your Kitchen

In a TikTok that's now garnered over 5.5 million views, Armen Adamjan (aka @creative_explained) shows how you can grow your own blueberry plant with just a single blueberry.

First, fill a small planter (ideally one with drainage holes) with well-draining soil, and grab your single berry. Organic is best here, as conventional produce can be treated with chemicals that restrict growth and sprouting. Squeeze the blueberry between your fingers to help release its seeds and place it in a little well of soil in your planter. Cover it with just a bit of soil.

Water it lightly at first, opting for a mister if you have one. Then, cover your soil with a cup or bottle to help create a humid space for the seeds to thrive. Soon enough, with any luck, you'll start to see some leaves sprouting up. Once you do, water your plant every week or so to ensure its soil stays moist but not soggy.

It can take a few years for the bush to grow to the point that it starts producing fruit, and by then, you'll need to plant it outside. But until that point, it can be a lovely (and fruitful!) houseplant to add to your collection.