The key is to not allow comparison to dominate your day and adversely affect your moods and sense of self-worth. The way out of the cycle is to connect to a deeper place inside of you, where your intuition, unique voice, inner validation, peace, and creativity live. When you ground more and more deeply into that place, the noise of the outside world has less of an effect.

Just like breaking any pattern, repetition and replacement of a new pattern and new ways of being have to be instilled over time. There’s contention in the scientific community about how long a new habit or pattern of thinking takes to be established, but on average it might take about 66 days.

So the good news is that it is possible to make a shift, but for the first few months, you are going to have to put in some more effort to make that shift. Getting past comparison, though, is definitely something worth working towards. Here are some everyday, practical tips to get you towards this goal: