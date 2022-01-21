In case you're unsure what Mercury retrograde actually is, it happens when Mercury passes the Earth as it orbits around the Sun. This makes Mercury appear to change direction in the sky, and while it isn't actually moving backward, astrologers believe it can send things into a bit of a tailspin here on Earth.

That's because Mercury is known as the winged-messenger planet, governing things like communication, technology, and travel. So when it's retrograde, it's possible those areas of your life may get a little scrambled. (If your technology goes haywire or you randomly hear from an ex over the next few weeks, don't be surprised.)

If this Mercury retrograde energy has you feeling frazzled, here are five things you can do to stay calm.