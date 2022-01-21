Mercury Retrograde Got You Feeling Antsy? 5 Ways To Stay Calm
In astrology, the planet Mercury is infamous for causing all kinds of mishaps and miscommunications in our lives during its roughly three-week-long retrograde period. Those curveballs can certainly cause feelings of stress, and since we're in the midst of 2022's first (but certainly not last) Mercury retrograde, we rounded up a handful of ways you can keep your cool.
A quick refresh on Mercury retrograde.
In case you're unsure what Mercury retrograde actually is, it happens when Mercury passes the Earth as it orbits around the Sun. This makes Mercury appear to change direction in the sky, and while it isn't actually moving backward, astrologers believe it can send things into a bit of a tailspin here on Earth.
That's because Mercury is known as the winged-messenger planet, governing things like communication, technology, and travel. So when it's retrograde, it's possible those areas of your life may get a little scrambled. (If your technology goes haywire or you randomly hear from an ex over the next few weeks, don't be surprised.)
If this Mercury retrograde energy has you feeling frazzled, here are five things you can do to stay calm.
5 ways to keep calm:
1. Journal before bed.
Journaling is a great way to get any scrambled thoughts out on paper before bed, so they don't keep you up at night. Research shows writing out a to-do list for the next day may help you fall asleep faster so if you feel like you've been struggling to catch your necessary zzz's, grab your journal before bed and write out tomorrow's game plan.
2. Try a calming supplement.
calm+
Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*
Adding a calming supplement to your routine can help you take the daily stressors of life in stride—an essential skill when Mercury is retrograde.* Be sure to look for one that uses science-backed ingredients at doses that are clinically shown to be effective for stressing less and upping your resilience, come what may.* (You can find all our top picks here.)
In mbg's calm+ supplement, we combine USDA- and E.U.-certified organic full-spectrum European hemp oil (full-spectrum for the native entourage of phytocannabinoids) with soothing ashwagandha extract and lavender oil for a botanical formula that provides calm, relaxation, and everyday mood support.*
3. Move your body.
Movement is one of the most accessible ways to combat stress and promote a sense of calm, and the best part is, it can look different for everyone. As somatic psychologist Holly Richmond, Ph.D., previously explained to mbg, movement helps to regulate the nervous system, noting, "We can literally lean on our bodies as an effective tool in that de-escalation of stress."
Perhaps you do a relaxing yoga class, an amped-up HIIT workout, or simply take a walk around the neighborhood. After all, research on mindful walking has shown that the simple act can effectively reduce stress and improve overall quality of life.
4. Spend some time outside in nature.
Mercury retrograde has a way of bringing things from the past back around, which can cause us to second-guess ourselves and even ruminate on the same problems over and over. But as positive psychiatrist Samantha Boardman, M.D., previously told mbg, "When we can't get out of rumination, one of the best strategies is being outside." So, lace up your shoes, head out into the great outdoors, and get yourself some much-needed fresh air to clear your head.
5. Take a break from social media.
And last but not least, Mercury retrogrades are rife with misunderstandings and miscommunications, especially in the digital and technological realm. As such, this definitely would not be a bad time to take it easy on social media, if not taking a full-blown hiatus. Forget doom-scrolling, comparing yourself to the people on your feed, or checking out your ex over the next few weeks. You've got enough to deal with!
The bottom line.
While we may not be able to avoid Mercury retrogrades altogether, we can take steps to lessen the stress they cause by doing mindful activities, trying a calming supplement, and taking it easy on tech.*
