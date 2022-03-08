Sometimes life calls for a little extra eye makeup, but that doesn't mean you have to struggle taking it off when you’re done with it. If you’re one to play around with products like liquid eyeliner, glittery eyeshadow, or waterproof mascara, you probably know that it takes a bit more effort to remove these formulas, as opposed to swiping off your concealer or lip color.

Your instinct may be to rub and scrub to dissolve the stubborn pigment, but that can irritate the delicate eye area, and even cause your eyelashes to fall out (don’t worry though; they do grow back!). But recently, board-certified dermatologist Azadeh Shirazi, M.D., shared her favorite method for removing heavy eye makeup in a recent TikTok video (no tugging required). Here’s her quick tip: