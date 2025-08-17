How To Prepare Your Body To Eat Meat Again If It's Been A While

"When we eat meat, we are not only eating the animal, but we are also ingesting what the animal itself consumed in its diet. There are animals that eat a plant-based healthy organic diet and others that eat pesticide-laden corn, wheat, and grains all day while given high amounts of antibiotics," says registered dietitian Sarah Kassin, R.D. "Therefore, it's important to make health choices regarding the type of meat we eat so we can get the maximum benefit and the minimum harm."