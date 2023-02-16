When taking care of your skin, you don't have to take tons of time to reap great rewards. It does take time to ultimately see results (nothing happens overnight), but many skin experts suggest that you keep your routine simple, yet effective—this way, you’re spending less time in the mirror hyperfixating on your pores and more time enjoying your life (and your happy skin).

One way to streamline the process without sacrificing essential steps: habit stacking. Here’s how to streamline your skin care.