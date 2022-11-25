All you have to do is place all the ingredients into your blender and blend it up—easy as can be. This recipe will make one serving of nut "milk", measuring out to about one cup.

There are more than a few ways you can use this: as a skin-loving coffee creamer, a quick addition to any baked goods recipe, as a base for matcha, or in your cereal or oatmeal. The options are endless.

You can even swap out the unflavored collagen powder for the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ for some added sweetness and flavor, sans blood sugar spike.