How To Make Your Own Instant Nut "Milk" Without A Strainer
The idea of creating your own nut milk sounds nice, right? However, this often involves more than a few steps, from soaking your nuts to blending and straining them—while there are devices out there that make this process a bit easier, they often cost a pretty penny.
However, we have one hack you may not know about that will streamline this process and add a bit more nutrients to your nut milk, no strainer needed. Here’s the how-to.
DIY Nut "Milk"
Makes 1 serving.
What you’ll need:
- A blender
- 3 tablespoons nut butter of choice
- 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 cup water
- A pinch ground cinnamon
- A dash of salt
How to:
All you have to do is place all the ingredients into your blender and blend it up—easy as can be. This recipe will make one serving of nut "milk", measuring out to about one cup.
There are more than a few ways you can use this: as a skin-loving coffee creamer, a quick addition to any baked goods recipe, as a base for matcha, or in your cereal or oatmeal. The options are endless.
You can even swap out the unflavored collagen powder for the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ for some added sweetness and flavor, sans blood sugar spike.
Why use nut butter and collagen powder?
Store-bought nut milk often contains additives—while some of these additions can help the product from going rancid or smooth out the consistency, they’re not always the best for your health (like vegetable and seed oils). Nut butter, on the other hand, often comes with fewer additional ingredients. When blended with water, you’ve got a simple and clean nut milk.
Be sure to pick your nut butter carefully and check the ingredients for additional oils and fillers, if you're trying to avoid them. This tends to be easier with nut butter than nut milk, but it's still best practice.
Plus, adding a scoop of the mbg beauty & gut collagen+ will add a creamy consistency to the milk. Not only that, but you’ll be getting a lengthy list of good-for-you ingredients in one step as well, including:
- Hydrolyzed collagen peptides
- Hyaluronic acid
- L-glutamine
- Biotin
- Vitamins C & E
- Turmeric
- Sulforaphane glucosinolate
The takeaway.
And just like that, you have your very own single-serving of nut milk without the hassle. This blend is simple, quick, and packed with nutrients. The best part (in our humble opinion) is the collagen powder, as you can sneak in a bunch of skin-supporting ingredients in one step.* Want to learn more about why collagen supplementation is so important for skin aging (and the whole body)? Check out this guide.*
