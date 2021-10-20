Fall Allergies Giving Your Grief? Try This DIY Essential Oil Spray

While most essential oils are safe to use around children, McClure always recommends avoiding spraying any blends directly at kids. She also adds that it's a good idea to use this blend in a room with good ventilation, especially if you have young children and/or pets.

As far as storage, keep your blend in a cool, dry place, ideally in an amber-colored glass bottle, to help keep your oils fresh for longer. (Check out our full guide for essential oil storage for more helpful tips!)

McClure adds that if you're in a pinch and feeling congested, peppermint essential oil on its own can be a wonderful decongestant. Simply take a whiff of the oil for quick relief.

Lastly, essential oils can only go so far if your home is ridden with allergies, so you'll want to address the source of your discomfort as well. Here's how an air quality expert recommends doing so.