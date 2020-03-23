DIY Foot Reflexology: 7 Pressure Points To Relieve Seasonal Allergies

Reflexology can calm the nervous system and lead to a state of deep rest and relaxation by stimulating reflex points on your feet, hands, face, and ears. There are thousands of nerves in these areas—including 15,000 in your feet alone—which is why a reflexology session can feel so soothing and nurturing.

Each reflex point is thought to relate to a particular organ, gland, etc., and applying pressure in that area is thought to also help the corresponding body part.