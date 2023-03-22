How To Make Any Smoothie A Skin-Loving Blend In One Single Step
Let’s be very clear: Even the most basic fruit smoothie naturally contains plenty of antioxidants, which is inherently great for your skin (and overall health, we should add). However, designated skin-focused smoothies are truly in a league of their own, with more and more $20 blends popping up on menus everywhere.
We certainly love the "drink your skin care" craze, but you don't have to shell out loads of cash to hop on the bandwagon. If you want to save some cash or make skin care smoothies a daily habit, try this one simple step.
Why you should add collagen & hyaluronic acid to your smoothie.
Take a look at the ingredient lists on many of these skin smoothies, and you’ll see two common additions: collagen peptides and hyaluronic acid. Many smoothie makers will pull these ingredients from different supplement blends (which is partially why they’re often so expensive).
Luckily, we have a two-for-one solution: Enter, mbg beauty & gut collagen+. This powder skin supplement contains both collagen and hyaluronic acid, amongst a lengthy list of other skin and gut-loving ingredients, including the ones we've listed below.*
- Vitamin C
- Vitamin E
- L-glutamine
- Biotin
- Turmeric
- Sulforaphane glucosinolate (SGS) from broccoli
With one single scoop of this powder, you can take your favorite smoothie recipes from being good for the skin, to great for the skin—without spending $20 on a single beverage.* If you do take collagen, we also encourage consuming it daily (otherwise, you won't fully reap the benefits), and smoothies are an easy way to make supplementation a regular habit.
If you love the flavor of your smoothie as is, opt for the unflavored collagen powder. For those who prefer a nutty, chocolatey smoothie, simply add a scoop of the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ to your recipe for a sweet touch without the added sugar.
With this product in your blender, you can ensure you’re promoting your body’s natural collagen production1 and adding to your internal bank of hyaluronic acid, leading to more hydrated, healthy skin overall.*
The takeaway.
While fruit smoothies are generally great for your overall skin health, you can craft up an extra skin-supporting smoothie—but these can seem complex. To make it easy, add a scoop of mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ blend to your recipe for collagen and hyaluronic acid in one single step. Not sure what recipe to start with? Here are a few blends to test out.
