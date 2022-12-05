First thing’s first, you’ll have to determine if you’re dealing with dandruff or simply a dry scalp. Here’s a quick way to tell:

"Dandruff flakes tend to be large, individual scale-like flakes on the scalp or base of the hair," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., once told us about how to I.D. your flakes. Dandruff flakes can also be yellowish, while those that come with a dry scalp tend to be more white.

If you think you might have dandruff, check out this story for more expert guidance on how to treat it, as the regimen you’ll need is very different from that for a dry scalp.