This "Skin Smoothie" Hack Will Transform Your Complexion (No Blender Necessary)
Ever looked at someone's skin and thought, How in the world did they master that glow?! I shared the same sentiment when I came across the megawatt visage of Amy K. Somehow the content creator nailed a deliciously dewy canvas without appearing too shiny (a very delicate dance, IMO).
Her secret? A daily skin smoothie—though the recipe is not what you think.
How to make a skin smoothie
Yes, you can find a variety of skin smoothie recipes chock-full of antioxidant-rich fruits and veggies. This isn't what we're talking about here. Rather, Amy creates a cocktail of topicals to glaze across her face and body.
"Let me put you on the best hack for glowy skin," she explains. "If you have dull or dry skin, you need this. It's a little smoothie basically." Get it?
A couple of caveats I should note: Amy's base includes a generous dollop of Vaseline, which some people choose to avoid for environmental reasons. (It's made from mineral oil, which is petrochemical derived and does not biodegrade well1. You can read more about those concerns here.)
Feel free to swap it for a plant-derived balm filled with healthy lipids and antioxidants that replenish the skin barrier, like cocokind's ceramide recovery balm or Kiehl's Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream.
From there, follow the blend below:
- First, grab your balm of choice and scoop a generous amount onto the back of your hand. "Don't be stingy," Amy quips. It's the base of your smoothie, after all.
- Next, add your favorite moisturizer or body lotion. Amy uses the classic CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion, but Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream will also give you a next-level glow.
- Then add "some sort of glowy product," Amy notes. She's partial to this Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum from Keys Soulcare.
- You could stop there, or if you'd like to add some extra life to your complexion, feel free to toss in a dot or two of self-tanner. I recommend these Coco & Eve Bronzing Face Drops for a gradual glow, or Westman Atelier's Liquid Super Loaded in the shade Peau de Soleil for an immediate bronze.
- Mix it all up until your products are well-combined, and you're left with a layer of skin-enhancing moisture. Feel free to apply your "smoothie" anywhere you need some extra dew—your face, chest, legs, et al.
Other ways to elevate the glow
Thought we'd leave you without a drinkable skin smoothie recipe? Think again!
What you consume totally shows up on your skin.
There's a reason Hailey Bieber's "Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie" became an instant cult hit.
If you want to secure that otherworldly glow, you'll want to consume plenty of antioxidants, healthy fats, and skin-supporting nutrients like hyaluronic acid and collagen.*
Luckily, it's easy to check all these boxes with a skin-loving smoothie.
Here's what you need to create Bieber's famous recipe at home—you know, in case you don't feel like dropping $17 on a smoothie blend.
- 1 cup almond milk (or milk of choice)
- 2 cups frozen strawberries
- 1 scoop collagen powder (see our favorites here)
- 1 tablespoon sea moss gel
- ½ cup coconut cream
- ¼ avocado
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- 2 softened dates
The takeaway
Whether you opt for a topical or internal "skin smoothie," feeding your skin the antioxidants and moisture it craves is the best way to secure a noticeable glow. Better yet, try to double up on the above smoothie blends. Why not approach dewy skin from multiple angles?
