This "Skin Smoothie" Hack Will Transform Your Complexion (No Blender Necessary)

Yes, you can find a variety of skin smoothie recipes chock-full of antioxidant-rich fruits and veggies. This isn't what we're talking about here. Rather, Amy creates a cocktail of topicals to glaze across her face and body.

"Let me put you on the best hack for glowy skin," she explains. "If you have dull or dry skin, you need this. It's a little smoothie basically." Get it?

A couple of caveats I should note: Amy's base includes a generous dollop of Vaseline, which some people choose to avoid for environmental reasons. (It's made from mineral oil, which is petrochemical derived and does not biodegrade well1 . You can read more about those concerns here.)

Feel free to swap it for a plant-derived balm filled with healthy lipids and antioxidants that replenish the skin barrier, like cocokind's ceramide recovery balm or Kiehl's Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream.

From there, follow the blend below: