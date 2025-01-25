We Need To Specifically Label Our Emotions: A Psychologist Shares How

Yes, all of those emotions are different, albeit they are on a similar plane. According to Harvard Medical School psychologist Susan David, Ph.D., we tend to mislabel our emotions—and especially stress. More often than not, she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, we file all the uncomfortable emotions we face under a giant umbrella of "stress," without actually understanding what they truly mean. And if we can't understand our difficult emotions, how in the world can we begin to handle them?