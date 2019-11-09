Well, everything, to be honest. If forced to summarize a complex topic in one word, my one word for aging would be inflammation. To put it simply, inflammation is a localized response that occurs when the immune system is activated with the intention of trying to restore normal function. It wasn't always the case—humans have evolved to have inflammation as a protective mechanism, such as to fight an infection or to heal a bodily wound. Consider that for most of human history, the top causes of death were infections or bodily injury, and it makes sense that we needed this immune response.

But now it's the 21st century, and our life expectancy is a multiple of what it used to be. Not to mention that we have antibiotics for infections and bandages for skinned knees. It's not that we don't need inflammation. We just don't need so dang much of it.

However, today's way of life proves a challenge when it comes to keeping inflammation at bay. In fact, the average American lifestyle creates a constant state of low-grade inflammation that is no longer localized—it's systemic and it's constant. Chronic inflammation has been associated with heart disease, insulin resistance and diabetes, cognitive decline and dementia, and cancer. Given this list, it's no surprise that chronic inflammation is also associated with early death.