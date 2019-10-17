ICYMI, the power of the microbiome—which are nearly 40 million bacteria strong inside your gut—has been a hot topic lately. Sure, they aid in digestion and, yes, they also help with the absorption of nutrients. Your gut microbiome also promotes glorious bowel movements that are so good you'll want to tell your friends. (But, yeah, it could make for awkward conversation, so maybe keep that one to yourself.)

It also contributes to your metabolism, balances hormones, strengthens the immune system, and helps keep your mind sharp and mood optimistic. There's very little that occurs in the body that does not involve those microscopic microbes inside our colon in some fashion.

All of that is to say that your gut microbiota is basically the director, producer, and star when it comes to the movie featuring an inside look at human health. It's common to think of diet as being the chief determinant of the microbiome because it comes into direct contact with and is processed by gut microbes. After all, the idea that something—like exercise—that never directly enters our intestine could influence our microbial makeup seems much more far-fetched.

But think of it like this: Exercise has tremendous effects on all other aspects of the human body (e.g., brain, heart, muscles, and bones), so it would be crazy to think that exercise wouldn't also support your overall gut health.