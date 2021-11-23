A Functional MD's Tips To Keep Blood Sugar Stable While Enjoying Holiday Foods

First thing's first: It's completely OK to have your favorite dessert on hand, and to indulge in that treat—I just wouldn't recommend doing so repeatedly over time. This tends to happen with leftover Thanksgiving sweets, for example. Instead of keeping three different types of pies in your kitchen, send family members or friends home with a few slices.

While you shouldn't deprive yourself of eating these tasty desserts (definitely don't give them all away!), indulging in leftover pumpkin pie every night for three or four days can take a toll on blood sugar over time.