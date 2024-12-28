A Genius (And Easy) Storage Trick That Will Keep Your Veggies Fresh

With carrots, whether whole or baby, you can actually totally submerge them in water to keep them fresh for quite some time. Cut the greens off the tops of whole carrots first (they suck out moisture), but don't peel them. Place them in a container big enough to completely cover them—whether that's lying them down in a glass food storage container, or upright in a large jar or pitcher. With carrots in particular, they'll last much longer in a container with a lid, though it's not entirely necessary. Change the water periodically.