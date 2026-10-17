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How To Keep Hitting Your Protein Goals When Your Appetite Disappears
Whether you're navigating appetite changes while taking a GLP-1 or going through a stretch when food doesn't sound as appealing, getting enough protein can take a little extra planning. And if the thought of a big meal or thick, creamy protein shake isn't sitting right, you might need to rethink what getting your protein looks like.
Protein is an essential nutrient for everything from maintaining muscle mass to supporting tissue repair and the production of enzymes and hormones.* So, rather than forcing yourself to eat something that doesn't sound good, it can help to have a few different protein options on hand.
Here's how to make protein a priority when your appetite or food preferences change, including one lighter option worth adding to your routine.
Why protein matters, especially during weight loss
Protein plays an important role in maintaining lean muscle mass, which is particularly relevant during weight loss.
The goal is to lose body fat while preserving as much muscle as possible, but when you consume fewer calories than your body needs, it can break down some muscle tissue for energy. Getting enough protein provides the amino acids your body needs to maintain and repair muscle. Strength training is also important for preserving and even gaining muscle mass, as it's crucial for stimulating muscle protein synthesis.
A general guideline to follow is to aim for about 30+ grams of protein per meal with at least 10 grams per snack (totaling 100+ grams a day).
Of course, knowing protein is important and actually getting enough daily are two completely different things, especially when your appetite changes. That's where having a few convenient options can come in handy.
Rethink what protein looks like
Getting enough protein doesn't have to mean sitting down to a large meal or sipping on a thick, milkshake-like drink. If those options don't sound appealing, these are a few alternatives:
- Start small with protein-rich foods: Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, and hard-boiled eggs, are all protein-rich foods can be convenient options when you don't feel like preparing a full meal.
- Make smoothies work for you: A smoothie made with fruit, vegetables, protein powder, milk, or Greek yogurt can be an easy way to combine protein with other nutritious ingredients in a way that's filling without being too filling. Here's a great, blood-sugar-balancing one.
- Avoid fried proteins: Foods like fried chicken or other greasy proteins can worsen slow digestion.
- Spread out your meals: If having 3 meals a day feels like too much, opt for 6 or so smaller meals throughout the day.
- Keep convenient options nearby: Having ready-to-eat foods or a protein powder you enjoy on hand can make it easier to incorporate protein into your day, even when your schedule gets hectic.
- Try a protein powder: Protein powders provide a convenient, concentrated source of high-quality protein. Mix with water and sip, or try adding to smoothies or meals.
You don't want to force yourself to eat when you're uncomfortable, so it's best to find protein sources that fit your preferences and routine while making sure you're getting the nutrition you need. And having a clear protein powder on hand may be an especially useful tool.
Why opt for a clear protein?
Unlike traditional whey protein powders, which typically have a creamy, milkshake-like consistency, clear whey protein is designed to mix into a lighter, juice-like drink. It's made by filtering whey protein isolate even more. The end result is a product that's a very concentrated source of protein and lower in carbs.
For anyone who prefers a refreshing drink over a thick shake, clear whey offers another way to incorporate protein into their routine. mindbodygreen's clear whey protein+ is a smart and tasty option that comes in pink lemonade and watermelon lime flavors.
Each serving delivers 22 grams of complete protein (with just 90-100 calories!) and 2.5 grams of naturally occurring leucine, an amino acid that triggers in muscle protein synthesis.* It's also made without artificial flavors, sweeteners, or synthetic dyes.
Mix one scoop with 14 to 16 ounces of cold water for a lighter alternative to a traditional protein shake. Whether you're looking for a different texture or another convenient protein option to keep on hand, clear whey offers a hydrating and craveable solution.
The takeaway
Maintaining your protein intake during weight loss doesn't have to mean forcing down a big meal or thick protein shake. Focus on finding protein-rich foods and drinks you enjoy, and pair adequate protein with regular strength training to help preserve lean muscle mass.
If your appetite has changed, having convenient options on hand can make it easier to keep protein in your routine.