Forgetting names doesn’t necessarily mean you have a bad memory—it might just mean you weren’t putting in enough effort to remember it (by no fault of your own; it’s super common!). Instead of meeting someone new and moving on to small talk, try to devote a few seconds to really ingrain that name into your mind.

“Imagine writing their name on their forehead right after they say their name, [so] you focus on their name for an extra few seconds. Your brain goes, ‘Oh, this information is worth it,’” Milstein says. “Instead of throwing it away, it transfers it to long-term memory."

You can call upon this method for any kind of important information, not just names. Of course, you can always write information down, but if you want to work your memory muscles, keeping it paperless might be a good challenge. A few other moments this trick may come in handy include: