According to board-certified dermatologist Dendy Engelman, M.D., FACMS, FAAD, pimples under the skin are just like the common pimple but formed without a head or area of release. "It can be a little tricky to tell the difference between a pimple trapped under the skin and nodular acne because both types of acne are painful and lack a head," she says. But the biggest difference with pimples under the skin, aka blind pimples, is they are soft to the touch and can be treated at home (more on that below).