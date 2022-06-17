How To Get Stubborn Pit Stains Out Of Your Favorite White Shirts Once & For All

So, you've managed to get the stains out—but how do you avoid them going forward? The key is in your deodorant, Harris tells mbg.

"Pit stains are actually typically caused by a reaction of sweat to chemicals in antiperspirant, particularly aluminum," she explains.

The solution? "To avoid pit stains, use aluminum-free antiperspirants/deodorant, and let deodorant dry completely before putting on a shirt," Harris notes.