Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

Do Your Eyes Always Sting After Removing Your Makeup? Try This

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
January 14, 2025
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Summer Style Portraits Of Pretty Woman Posing In Cafe removing makeup
Image by Viktor Solomin / Stocksy
January 14, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

You've likely heard it a million times, but let's say it one more time for the people in the back: Your eye area is the most fragile and delicate skin on your entire face. We know this, you know this, and so you may painstakingly apply your eye cream each night, using your ring finger (aka, your weakest digit) to tap along the orbital bone. 

But let's back up a few skin care steps, shall we? If you wear eye makeup, do you swipe at the lids until the cloth comes back clean? Or do you scrub vigorously with cleanser to melt away all traces of pigment?

While you should always, always take off your makeup before bed, the how is just as important to keep in mind: Constant physical stress (like the aforementioned scrubbing and swiping) can damage the lid skin, exacerbate fine lines, and may even cause delicate lashes to fall out, as board-certified dermatologist Jeanine Downie, M.D., once told us about losing lashes.

Not a fun situation by any means, but it's a super-quick fix—just make sure you're following one of the below methods.

How to gently remove your eye makeup

First step? Choose your remover wisely. Many traditional makeup removers come laden with alcohols and harsh surfactants that can strip the skin dry and cause irritation, especially around the fragile eye area.

Makeup wipes can be especially abrasive, as physical rubbing can lead to irritation and wrinkles down the line (not to mention, these single-use products tend to pile up in landfills). 

Instead, experts suggest you opt for one of two methods: a double cleanse (with a cleansing oil or balm) or a reusable cotton pad or cloth soaked with an oil-based natural remover.

Both are much gentler methods, and your fresh, bright eyes will thank you come morning. 

Although, they come with slightly different directions. See below:

  • If you’re using a cleansing oil or balm, spread the product onto your face and neck, making sure to slick all the surface area. Massage your skin to break down the makeup, but keep your pressure slow and gentle. "Take a full minute to work the oil into your skin," holistic esthetician and mindbodygreen Collective member Britta Plug once told us about oil cleansing, and make sure to be extra gentle around the eyes. Oil dissolves oil, so you don't need to scrub harshly here: Use light, downward strokes to remove stubborn mascara and soft circular motions on the lids. 
  • If you choose to remove your eye makeup with a (reusable) cotton round, simply saturate the pad in your remover of choice (coconut oil, micellar water, what have you) and press the cotton onto closed eyes for about a minute. Don't rub; just let the product soak into your lids and lashes so it can dissolve the makeup—again, if your makeup is oil-based, it will lift right off. Then when you cleanse, all your makeup should melt away without a trace. 

The takeaway

You might not think twice about removing your makeup (just swipe and go, no?) but constant irritation in the area can lead to an array of issues down the line.

The general takeaway here is to be gentle—no matter how you choose to remove your eye makeup, with a double cleanse or proper eye makeup remover, take your time with the venture.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits
Functional Food

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe
Recipes

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less
Recipes

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less

Eliza Sullivan

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast
Functional Food

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast

Eliza Sullivan

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad
Recipes

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad

Eliza Sullivan

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden
Functional Food

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden

Sarah Regan

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest
Functional Food

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions
Recipes

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions

Eliza Sullivan

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits
Functional Food

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe
Recipes

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less
Recipes

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less

Eliza Sullivan

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast
Functional Food

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast

Eliza Sullivan

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad
Recipes

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad

Eliza Sullivan

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden
Functional Food

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden

Sarah Regan

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest
Functional Food

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions
Recipes

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions

Eliza Sullivan

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits
Functional Food

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe
Recipes

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less
Recipes

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less

Eliza Sullivan

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast
Functional Food

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast

Eliza Sullivan

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad
Recipes

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad

Eliza Sullivan

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden
Functional Food

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden

Sarah Regan

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest
Functional Food

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions
Recipes

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions

Eliza Sullivan

8 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Easy, Healthy Lunches All Week
Recipes

8 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Easy, Healthy Lunches All Week

Eliza Sullivan

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits
Functional Food

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe
Recipes

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less
Recipes

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less

Eliza Sullivan

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast
Functional Food

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast

Eliza Sullivan

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad
Recipes

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad

Eliza Sullivan

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden
Functional Food

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden

Sarah Regan

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest
Functional Food

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions
Recipes

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions

Eliza Sullivan

8 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Easy, Healthy Lunches All Week
Recipes

8 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Easy, Healthy Lunches All Week

Eliza Sullivan

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.