Yes, You Can Actually Dry Clean Certain Clothes At Home — Here's How
Anyone else look at "a dry clean only" tag and immediately feel discouraged from wearing a clothing item—or even buying it in the first place?
Well, believe it or not, certain dry-clean-only items can be cleaned at home—and doing so will save you some time, money, and environmental impact. Here's how to do it, from healthy home expert and founder and CEO of EntirelyEco Loni Brown.
What "dry clean only" actually means
The term "dry cleaning" is a bit misleading because in actuality, it's not a dry process. "Professional dry-cleaning is a wet process," explains Brown, "but it doesn't use water. Instead, other liquids are used, such as chemical solvents, that are combined with detergents."
Garments are then placed in large machines that run at just the right temperature to help loosen debris and stains. Then, everything gets filtered and drained, and new solvent is added, she explains. "The process is repeated a couple of times until all soil is flushed away. Once that full process is completed, then the garment is finished when it is pressed and/or steamed and then folded or hung and bagged."
Because of the amount of chemicals used in the traditional dry-cleaning process, she notes residue can remain on the clothing, adding, "For that reason, I rarely if ever recommend dry cleaning."
More eco-friendly dry cleaners are opening up these days, and they prioritize solvents that are gentler on clothing and better for the health of employees. But if you, too, would rather take matters into your own hands, here's what Brown recommends.
How to get started with at-home dry cleaning
Before you get washing, you need to check your garment's label and take note of the material.
What you can wash
Brown explains that fabrics like silk, cashmere, wool, and rayon are good for a DIY dry clean, as are delicate items like lace, crocheted or knitted clothing, intricate embroidery, ribbon-work, sequins, bras, and lingerie.
With these fabrics, you still need to be careful about color bleeding. Test a discreet area of the clothing by dampening it with water then dabbing it with a white cloth. (If it bleeds, you'll want to give it to the professionals.)
What not to wash
Brown recommends taking the following extra-finicky materials to a cleaner to avoid any accidental laundry mishaps:
- Real fur or feathers
- Quality leather
- Quality suede
- Quality velvet
- Suits or tuxedos
- Wedding dresses or other formal wear
How to wash dry-clean-only clothes by hand
Materials:
- Filtered or distilled water (hard water can turn your clothes a funky color)
- Mild liquid soap (Note: Soap should be unscented. Liquid baby shampoo would work here. Detergent powder is too abrasive for DIY dry cleaning.)
- A bucket (or clean sink)
- A steamer (optional)
Method:
Get your basin set up
In a clean sink or bucket, add cold water with your mild, unscented liquid soap. Stir your soap and water around several times with your hands to ensure everything is mixed evenly.
Pretreat stains
If necessary, you can spot clean by adding a drop of your soap directly to the stain. Use your fingers to gently rub the soap into the stain.
Turn inside out and start washing
If your garment has any embellishments or other details, you'll want to turn it inside out before washing.
Add your garment to the water-and-soap solution, and gently swish it around. Then, let it soak for 15 to 30 minutes.
Rinse and press
Give your piece of clothing a good rinse in cold water a couple of times to get all of the soap out. Then, gentle press it against the side of the sink or bucket to drain any excess water. Do not twist, squeeze, or wring it out! "If it's still quite wet, you can place the garment in a large body towel and fold the towel around the garment and press down on the towel to help it absorb the excess water," Brown adds.
Let dry
Either let your clothing hang dry or leave it on a clean dry towel.
Finishing touches
If you wish, you can use a light steamer to remove any remaining wrinkles, Brown notes. And if you don't have a steamer, you can simply hang it in the bathroom while showering to help loosen up wrinkles.
How to wash dry-clean-only clothes in a machine
If you'd prefer to wash in a machine, here's how Brown says to do it:
Materials:
- Mild liquid soap
- A mesh laundry bag
- Wool dryer balls (optional)
- A steamer (optional)
- Essential oil (optional)
And in case you were wondering, no, you don't need a dry cleaning kit! Of course, you could use one if you wanted to, but Brown says she actually gets better results without them
Method:
Pretreat stains if necessary
Pretreat any stains with mild and unscented soap or shampoo by putting a drop of soap directly on the garment and rubbing it into the stain. Turn your garment inside out to protect it and place it in a mesh laundry bag.
Run it through the machine
Put some mild, unscented laundry soap in the washing machine. (Brown notes you could even use pure Castile soap here.) Run the machine on the delicate or express wash setting.
Hang dry
Hang dry the garment when it's done in the washing machine, and use a steamer if necessary to remove any wrinkles. Brown adds hang-drying is always best, but if you're cleaning something less delicate like linen or cotton, you can run it through the dryer with wool dryer balls on the low cycle setting.
For a fresh scent, you can add a few drops of essential oils to the wool balls—but read this note on safety first.
The bottom line
Dry cleaning doesn't necessarily need to involve a professional cleaner and a pretty penny. Depending on the material you're working with, this elusive process can be done at home using relatively simple methods. The best part? The better we take care of our clothes, the longer they'll last, making our wardrobes more sustainable.