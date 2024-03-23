Advertisement
A 7-Week Plan To Master Pull-Ups (And Why This Move Is A+ For Healthy Aging)
Mastering the pull-up is not just about building an impressive physique; it's about investing in your future. The benefits extend far beyond aesthetics, encompassing improved grip strength, enhanced longevity, and healthy, comfortable aging.
As a certified personal trainer, I've helped many clients get the hang (no pun intended) of this longevity-supporting move. This seven-week training plan can help you work your way up to an unassisted pull-up and gain some serious upper-body strength along the way.
What makes pull-ups so good for me?
1. Enhanced grip strength
One often overlooked advantage of pull-ups is the substantial improvement in grip strength they provide. A strong grip is vital for daily tasks, from carrying groceries to opening jars. Maintaining robust grip strength can also significantly enhance your quality of life as you age, and research shows that it can even help reduce all-cause mortality1. This makes pull-ups the epitome of functional strength training.
2. Longevity and healthy aging
Beyond the physical benefits, mastering pull-ups can positively impact your longevity and overall health. As we age, maintaining muscle mass and bone density becomes increasingly important. Pull-ups, as a weight-bearing exercise, promote both. They help counteract age-related muscle loss and improve bone health, reducing the risk of fractures and osteoporosis2.
3. Increased mobility and physical independence
Pull-ups mimic real-world movements like climbing and pulling yourself up from various positions. This functional aspect of the exercise translates into improved everyday mobility and independence, which are crucial for a fulfilling and active life in your later years.
4. Aesthetic perks
Pull-ups are a versatile compound exercise that engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously. They help build a strong and defined upper body, including the back, shoulders, arms, and core. This not only contributes to an aesthetically pleasing physique but also improves posture and overall body strength.
A 7-week plan to master the move
Picture this: You, hanging effortlessly from a pull-up bar, muscles flexed, and a grin of satisfaction on your face. With this seven-week plan, you can work your way up to successfully mastering your first pull-up.
While seven weeks is the amount of time I generally recommend for beginners to work their way up to its move, it's important to make this plan your own and start where you are. You may have to stay with weeks one and two a bit longer to build base strength, which is totally OK. On the other hand, you may be able to condense the program to just four to six weeks. Go at your own pace.
Week 1-2: Building the foundation
Begin with weights. Grab your dumbbells or barbells and do the following routine every time you visit the gym:
Do 3 sets of 8-10 reps of bent-over rows, ideally increasing weights each round
Follow these by 3 sets of 8-10 lat pullovers
Next, perform 3 sets of 8-10 inverted (reverse grip) rows using a sturdy surface like a Smith machine or Centr's Bodyweight Training Straps. This helps develop the pulling motion.
Proceed to hangs: Hang from the pull-up bar for 10-15 seconds at a time, focusing on grip strength and getting used to the movement.
Week 3-4: Progressing to negatives + scapular pull-ups
Negative pull-ups: Begin with negative pull-ups. These are like the controlled descent of a superhero landing. Use a step or jump to reach the top position of a pull-up on your bar (I use the pull-up bar from Centr's Strength Kit), then savor the journey down as you lower yourself as slowly as possible. Aim for 3 sets of 3-5 repetitions, ensuring each descent is a controlled and deliberate exercise in building your pulling strength. Focus on how your body feels during this motion. Tune into the inner workings in the back in order to strengthen that mind-body connection.
Scapular pull-ups: In addition to negatives, incorporate scapular pull-ups into your routine. These are like the warm-up for your shoulder blades. Start by hanging from the pull-up bar with your arms fully extended and your shoulder blades relaxed. Now, engage those shoulder blades, pulling them down and together as if you're trying to pinch a pencil between them. Release, then repeat. Do three sets of 8-10 scapular pull-ups to further prepare your upper body for a full pull-up.
Keep doing your weight lifting from the previous weeks too, upping the reps and/or weight (i.e., 3 sets of 10-12 reps, ideally increasing weight as you go).
Week 5-6: Trying assisted pull-ups
Now, time to have some fun! This week you can start to utilize resistance bands for assistance: Loop a band around the pull-up bar and place one knee or foot in it to lighten the load (here's a video to show you what this looks like). Aim for 3 sets of 5-7 assisted pull-ups.
Keep up the scapular pull-ups from weeks 3-4. And maintain your weight lifting from previous weeks. This time, perform unilateral rows (3 sets of 10-15 reps on each arm). Then, go back to 3 sets of 10-12 of your inverted (reverse grip) rows.
Week 7: Graduating to unassisted pull-ups
Time to attempt your first unassisted pull-up! Even if it's just one, it's a significant milestone.
You can always switch back to the assisted pull-ups and follow the week 5-6 weight and scapular pull-up format until you feel confident doing the move unassisted.
Continue to practice assisted pull-ups and weighted rows to build strength and improve your pull-up numbers.
The takeaway
Ready to master your first pull-up? This seven-week plan provides a structured path for beginners to work up to this longevity-boosting move. So, take the challenge, stay consistent, and reap the rewards of this empowering exercise as you embark on a journey toward a healthier, more vibrant life.
