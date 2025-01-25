How to: Start by hanging on a bar with arms straight and shoulders by your ears, squeeze your legs straight and together with toes pointed. Using your lats, lower abs, and hip flexors, lift your legs until they're parallel with the ground. Then, if you're able, lift your legs as close to the bar as possible. Lower back down with control and avoid swinging. Complete as many reps as possible (AMRAP) lifting your legs close to the bar.