If you need a full-body stretch, child's pose is one of the most accessible options for the job. "Child's pose is good if you need time to recover or if you wish to neutralize between exercises," Yin yoga instructor Stefanie Arend previously explained to mbg. "The position relaxes the back, shoulders, and neck. It stretches the bridges of the foot and the ankles, relaxes the spine, and evenly massages the stomach organs."