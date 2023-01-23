The grave mistake in question? Using pure rosemary essential oil on your scalp. See, rosemary oil is an essential oil, and it is highly potent (like many other EO's), so it may actually irritate the skin when used on its own. As any expert will warn you: Never use straight-up essential oils directly on your skin or scalp.

We expect this is the reason some users have reported their hair falling out after using rosemary oil for a few months. Here's the deal: Your scalp needs to be in a healthy, calm state for your strands to grow, and irritation is one way to disrupt a healthy scalp microbiome. Not to mention, constant irritation can lead to scalp inflammation, which can result in hair loss if left untreated.

That said, just dilute your formula to reverse the issue. Here are three easy ways to do it: