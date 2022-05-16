I'm A Performance Medicine Doctor: How To Make The Most Of Your Wearable Data

While we can manually keep track of what time we go to bed and when we wake up, what matters is the amount of time we are actually sleeping between those two events. It is also important to have sufficient time in the most restful states of sleep: deep sleep and REM sleep. That is what determines sleep quality. Deep sleep is important for physical rest and REM sleep is especially important for creativity and mental rest (such as cementing memories).

The insight into your sleep quality obtained from some wearable devices can be very helpful if you use them to assess what behaviors affect your ability to get the quality and quantity of sleep you need to perform at your best.

How to best use a tracker for sleep? Don’t just measure your slumber time—also keep track of behaviors that may be affecting your sleep quality or quantity. For example, we know that timing of meals, pre-bed screen time, drinking alcohol or caffeine, and working from bed can all affect sleep.

In order to get the most from your sleep data, compare it to these other behaviors, which you may have to track manually. Looking at this data side by side may enable you to see what has the most impact on your sleep, which will be different from someone else.

For example, your buddy may be able to have one to two beers and have no problem sleeping through the night, but that may make you crash only to become wide awake at 2 a.m. On the other hand, you may be able to work in bed all day, but he may not be able to fall asleep easily if he does the same.