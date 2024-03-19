The last ring is made up of your core five relationships, the people who will drop everything when you really need them, the people you turn to at times of deepest sorrow and most profound joy, the people who—at least most of the time—make you feel seen for who you are and love you unconditionally. The ones you can call when you’re gripped with guilt and regret and remorse, who will listen without judgment. Whose hand you’d want to hold when going through hard times. And for whom you’d do the same. These are the most important relationships of our lives, the ones that will help us live longer and keep us emotion ally healthy, supported, and loved.