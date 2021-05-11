You’ve likely heard it a million times, but let’s say it one more time for the people in the back: Your eye area is the most fragile and delicate skin on your entire face. We know this, you know this, and so you may painstakingly apply your eye cream each night, using your ring finger (aka, your weakest digit) to tap along the orbital bone.

But let’s back up a few skin care steps, shall we? If you wear eye makeup, do you swipe at the lids until the cloth comes back clean? Or do you scrub vigorously with cleanser to melt away all trace of pigment?

While you should always, always take off your makeup before bed, the how is just as important to keep in mind: Constant physical stress (like the aforementioned scrubbing and swiping) can damage the lid skin, exacerbate fine lines, and may even cause delicate lashes to fall out, as board-certified dermatologist Jeanine Downie, M.D., once told us about losing lashes.

Not a fun situation by any means, but it’s a super quick fix—just make sure you’re following one of the below methods: