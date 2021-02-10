The Lunar New Year is coming up this week (on Friday, February 12), and 2021 will be a Year of the Metal Ox.

The Ox in the Chinese Zodiac is known for loyalty, humility, hard work, diligence, and steadfastness—making this year a fabulous one for creating solid foundations and committing to goals. It's also a good time to look at ways to cultivate more grounded, consistent, and positive energy in your home and your habits. Here are a few practices to help you channel that Ox-like energy at home, this year and beyond: