 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
If You Ever Shower More Than Once A Day, You’re Going To Want To Read This

If You Ever Shower More Than Once A Day, You’re Going To Want To Read This

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
If You Ever Shower More Than Once A Day, You’re Going To Want To Read This

Image by STUDIO TAURUS / Stocksy

July 5, 2022 — 9:31 AM

It’s hot, it’s sticky, you’re sweating—it’s summertime. We can all agree that nothing feels quite as good as taking a shower on a sweltering day. If you’re running around town, you might even opt for more than one rinse throughout the day just to wash off the increased sweat and grime. 

Washing your body more than once per day can potentially dry out your skin; if you’re not mindful of your shower habits, that is. 

How to care for your skin if take more than one shower a day.

These three habits will help you preserve your skin's moisture, even if you pop in and out of the shower throughout the day.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. Stick to lukewarm or cool water. 

While this is a good rule of thumb in general, not everyone likes to take a lukewarm shower in the wintertime. On those hot summer days, however, this should be more realistic.

Extra hot showers can dry out the skin, especially if you’re showering more than once a day. What’s more, spending time in the sun can also rob your skin of moisture, making the argument for cool showers in the summertime even stronger. 

2. Don’t drown your body in soap. 

A common misconception is that covering your body with soap from head to toe is the only way to truly cleanse your skin. The truth is that no matter how hydrating your body wash formula may be, washing your skin (especially more than once a day) can lead to dryness. 

If you're showering more than once a day, you only need to use soap on the parts of your body that actually get dirty or produce an odor. Prioritize your pits, feet, and skin surrounding your intimate areas (you should never clean inside your vagina, as it's self-cleaning). Water washes away any excess dirt oil on the rest of your body just fine. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Always moisturize after. 

If you only do one of these steps, choose this one: Moisturize after every shower. This seals in the water, replenishes your skin's lipids, and prevents transepidermal water loss

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(40)
postbiotic body lotion

And while it may be tempting to lounge in your towel for more than a few minutes post-rinse, you should try to apply your lotion ASAP after stepping out. “If you wait too long, you miss that narrow window of opportunity to really trap and seal those nourishing ingredients in the skin before all the water evaporates off the surface, further compromising your skin,” board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D. previously told mbg.

If you’re looking to rinse, moisturize, and be on your way, then you’ll want a product that absorbs quickly. Let us recommend, our go-to for all-day hydration: The mbg postbiotic body lotion

This formula is packed to the brim with ultra-hydrating ingredients that will help replenish the moisture lost from the shower and summer sun, yet fully soaks in within a few minutes so you don’t have to leave the house with a sticky layer on your skin. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

If you live in a hot and sticky climate, a few showers a day may be warranted. If you follow these three shower habits, you’ll reserve the moisture in your skin even with more than one rinse a day. If you do nothing else, remember to apply body lotion after every rinse. If you want to learn more about taking a healthy, microbiome-friendly rinse, check out this story

postbiotic body lotion
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(40)
postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(40)
postbiotic body lotion
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

I’m A Holistic Plastic Surgeon & These Are My Top Beauty Rules

Alexandra Engler
I’m A Holistic Plastic Surgeon & These Are My Top Beauty Rules
Beauty

This Carotenoid Reduces Wrinkles & Age Spots In As Little As 6 (!) Weeks*

Jamie Schneider
This Carotenoid Reduces Wrinkles & Age Spots In As Little As 6 (!) Weeks*
Integrative Health

Do This After Every Meal To Balance Your Blood Sugar, Says A Biochemist

Hannah Frye
Do This After Every Meal To Balance Your Blood Sugar, Says A Biochemist
Recipes

This Refreshing Iced Tea Recipe Is A+ For Glowing Skin & Summer Sipping

Hannah Frye
This Refreshing Iced Tea Recipe Is A+ For Glowing Skin & Summer Sipping
Integrative Health

Most People Don't Wash Strawberries Correctly: Try This Expert-Backed Method

Merrell Readman
Most People Don't Wash Strawberries Correctly: Try This Expert-Backed Method
Integrative Health

You May Need More Of These Healthy Fats Than You're Already Getting — Here's Why

Josey Murray
You May Need More Of These Healthy Fats Than You're Already Getting — Here's Why
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Recipes

The Perfect Dupe Recipe For The $17 Hailey Bieber Skin Smoothie

Hannah Frye
The Perfect Dupe Recipe For The $17 Hailey Bieber Skin Smoothie
Integrative Health

How Supermodel Kate Bock Eases Her Bloat On A Daily Basis — Doctor-Approved

Abby Moore
How Supermodel Kate Bock Eases Her Bloat On A Daily Basis — Doctor-Approved
Motivation

Move Over Hot Girl Walk — This Is The Most Effective Exercise For Heart Health

Merrell Readman
Move Over Hot Girl Walk — This Is The Most Effective Exercise For Heart Health
Motivation

Why A Psychiatrist Says You Should Be Running Naked (It's Not What You Think)

Merrell Readman
Why A Psychiatrist Says You Should Be Running Naked (It's Not What You Think)
Spirituality

5 Fun & Creative Ways To Release Negative Energy Out In Nature

George Lizos
5 Fun & Creative Ways To Release Negative Energy Out In Nature
Love

This One Step May Lead To A More Successful Relationship, Says A Psychotherapist

Merrell Readman
This One Step May Lead To A More Successful Relationship, Says A Psychotherapist
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-care-for-your-skin-if-you-shower-more-than-once-day
postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
postbiotic body lotion

Your article and new folder have been saved!