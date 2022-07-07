How To Boost Longevity In Your 20s, 30s, 40s & Beyond

For our 2022 Wellness Trends, we predicted the democratization of longevity, with new and improved at-home resources to assess your progress on the road to better healthspan. Essentially, it’s never been easier to track your longevity in real time.

And to optimize your longevity “performance,” so to speak, it only makes sense to consult performance-based doctor Myles Spar, M.D., an expert in personalized healthcare, advanced testing, and integrative medicine. “Be the CEO of your health,” he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “Really figure out what you should be doing to achieve your goals and let health be the most important tool you have.”

Below, Spar breaks down exactly how to approach your longevity goals by decade, so you can set yourself up for a long and healthy life—no matter your age.