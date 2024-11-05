And sometimes, Pash notes, you'll find the two of you might have different priorities, and that's OK. "Write down what's important to you on the list in order, and you each have to at least do your partner's top two," she recommends. For example, maybe that's going to your husband's work party you really don't want to go to or your sister-in-law's white elephant gift exchange—but if it matters to your partner, it should matter to you.