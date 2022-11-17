So you want to start using retinol, but maybe you’re a little bit scared. This is totally common—retinol is an intimidating product, especially when it comes to hefty, prescription-strength formulas. Not to mention, the application comes with a learning curve!

But retinol is also a powerful and research-backed ingredient that has a long list of benefits—from clearing stubborn acne to easing fine lines and wrinkles to even brightening a once dull complexion. You just have to use it correctly—here, board-certified dermatologist Amanda Doyle, M.D., FAAD, explains how to do just that.