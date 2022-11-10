I've Been A Cosmetic Chemist For 20+ Years & I Would *Never* Do This To My Skin

Look, knowing when to toss your skin care can be tricky, especially if you have a pricey cream or serum you absolutely adore and just can’t bear to part ways. But take it from Robinson: You do not want to be slathering on rancid skin care. While each product may have its own must-toss date (usually a number followed by the letter "M," meaning the number of months), he advises against using formulas more than a year old, across the board.

“I would never use a product that was older than one year old, especially if it’s packaged in a jar (jars can easily become contaminated if left unopened or unwashed fingers dipping in) and/or meant to be used around the eye area,” he explains, since the eye area is one of the most sensitive regions on your face.

Even if your product technically has an expiration date longer than a year, you might want to double check for signs it’s gone bad; some products can expire earlier than that aforementioned must-toss date depending on how you store them (say, if you leave the cap slightly opened or place the bottle in a hot, sunny area).