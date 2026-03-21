Stay Regular & Feel Less Bloated With A Fiber Supplement*
We all have those things that make us feel sexy, whether it’s a certain dress, a shade of lipstick, or just the way you feel in your own skin. But bloating from feeling blocked up is a surefire way to rattle any woman’s self-confidence.
If you’re tired of your digestive system dragging you down, then it's time to make some dietary changes. And working on your fiber intake is a good place to start.
The connection between regularity, bloating & fiber
Why? Because eating more fiber helps keep things moving through the digestive tract. The buildup of stool in the intestines can create a sensation of fullness that quickly turns into discomfort (and even a visibly distended stomach). Not to mention, stool sitting in the colon can continue to ferment, which leads to gas production.
It’s a vicious and rather gross process and feeling.
Fiber is needed for healthy poops because it adds bulk, softens stools, and absorbs water back into the GI tract—all of which promotes regular and easier to pass.*
How to get more fiber
The thing is most people (about 95% of Americans actually) fail to meet their baseline fiber needs. For men, that’s about 30 to 38 grams daily, and 21 to 28 grams for women.
While increasing your fruit, veggie, and legume intake (here’s our full list of 25 high-fiber foods) most people could use even more targeted support—especially if your goal is pooping daily. And a targeted fiber supplement like mindbodygreen’s organic fiber+ with prebiotic support is a smart choice.
Now, this supplement isn’t anything like your grandma’s canister of Metamucil® that comes with a lot of artificial ingredients (like aspartame) and feels slightly slimy mixed with water.
Instead, organic fiber+ with prebiotic support provides 6 grams of prebiotic fiber primarily from organic guar beans, which have been clinically shown to support these benefits:*
- Increase weekly bowel movements1
- Combat bloating and gas2
- Support the growth of beneficial Bifidobacterium3 in the gut
Each 1-scoop serving also provides fiber from green kiwifruit and a mushroom blend in addition to the probiotic strain Bacillus subtilis ATCC12264, which further targets bloating.
Even as a dietitian who eats pretty healthy, I felt much better after adding this supplement to my routine. Not only does it help with regularity, but it also helps fill me up after breakfast (especially after eating these overnight oats).
Just what it claims
The takeaway
While bloating can occur seemingly at a moment’s notice, it’s sometimes a (literal) buildup of waste over time in your system. If you’re not pooping every day, there’s a good chance this contributes to your bloat. Adding in a high-quality fiber supplement is an easy and effective way to get (and maintain) a much-desired regular bathroom schedule.