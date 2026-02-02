How This MD Built Muscle, Boosted Metabolism & Ditched Diet Rules
For many women, changes in body composition can feel confusing, frustrating, or even discouraging, especially after major life transitions like pregnancy, breastfeeding, or hormonal shifts. Even when you’re eating “well” and exercising regularly, the results don’t always match the effort.
That disconnect is exactly what prompted Ana Kausel, M.D., a board-certified endocrinologist, to take a closer look at her own health.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, Kausel shares how she gained nine pounds of lean muscle and significantly reduced body fat in less than a year, not through extreme dieting or overtraining, but by rethinking how muscle, metabolism, and lifestyle actually work together.
Why muscle changes everything
As an endocrinologist, Kausel understands hormones deeply. But her personal journey revealed a common gap between knowing the science and applying it in a way that actually produces results.
After she stopped breastfeeding her son in 2022, she noticed significant changes in her body composition. Like many women, she initially focused on losing weight. She trained consistently, ate what she believed was a healthy diet, and saw some fat loss. But eventually, she hit a plateau, despite putting in more effort.
The turning point came when she reframed her goal. Building muscle, she realized, requires a very different approach than simply trying to lose fat.
Muscle is one of the most metabolically active tissues in the body. It plays a key role in insulin sensitivity, glucose regulation, resting metabolic rate, and long-term hormonal health. As women age, muscle mass naturally declines through a process called sarcopenia, which can begin as early as our 30s.
Without intentional resistance training, that decline accelerates, making metabolic health harder to maintain.
Training with intention: Progressive overload matters
Instead of adding more workouts or chasing calorie burn, Kausel shifted to structured strength training built around progressive overload. That meant tracking the weights she lifted and gradually increasing resistance over time.
This approach wasn’t about doing more classes or constantly changing workouts. It was about training with a clear goal: muscle growth.
She also incorporated high-intensity interval training (HIIT) strategically, using it to support cardiovascular health without interfering with muscle recovery. The result was a measurable shift in body composition, strength, and metabolic efficiency.
Nutrition for muscle, not just “healthy eating”
One of the biggest lessons from Kausel’s transformation is that eating healthy isn’t the same as eating to build muscle.
Protein became non-negotiable. She prioritized consistent protein intake across meals to provide the amino acids needed for muscle repair and growth. Carbohydrates were equally important. Rather than cutting carbs, she used them intentionally to fuel training sessions and replenish glycogen stores in muscle, which supports both performance and recovery.
Creatine also played a supportive role. Backed by decades of research, creatine helps improve strength, power output, and muscle recovery. Still, Kausel emphasizes that supplements work best when layered on top of a solid foundation of adequate protein, carbohydrates, and total energy intake.
GLP-1s work best when lifestyle comes first
Kausel is transparent about the fact that she used a GLP-1 medication as part of her journey. But she’s equally clear that medication alone wasn’t responsible for her muscle gain.
GLP-1s can be effective tools for appetite regulation and metabolic health, but they work best when paired with lifestyle fundamentals. Strength training, adequate nutrition, quality sleep, and consistency were what allowed her to build muscle and protect her metabolism.
Without those habits in place, medications can increase the risk of muscle loss, especially during rapid weight changes. Used thoughtfully, however, they can complement a strength-focused approach rather than replace it.
How to apply these principles to your own routine
Here are a few science-backed shifts that can make a meaningful difference:
- Prioritize resistance training at least three times per week, with progressive overload
- Eat enough protein and distribute it evenly across meals
- Include carbohydrates to support training performance and recovery
- Use HIIT strategically, not excessively
- Consider evidence-backed supplements like creatine
- Focus on consistency and structure over quick fixes
The takeaway
Kausel’s story is a reminder that metabolism isn’t something you fight against. It’s something you build. When muscle becomes the goal, many of the confusing pieces start to fall into place. Strength training becomes purposeful, nutrition becomes supportive rather than restrictive, and health becomes something you actively cultivate.
True metabolic health isn’t about doing more. It’s about doing what works, consistently, and giving your body the inputs it needs to adapt.