How so? Well, according to a 2015 study published in the Journal of The Royal Society Interface, eyelashes help divert wind from the surface of the eye, so only just the right amount of airflow gets through. (Ever find yourself tearing up on a brutally windy day? Imagine feeling that with just a slight breeze. Thank you, lashes!) Of course, other factors can totally influence eye dryness, but without those hairs blocking the wind—or if your lashes become gappy and weak—your eyes might become more susceptible to dryness. And with that dryness comes itching, blurriness, etc.

That said, keeping your lashes full and healthy is crucial—but if you have lashes that are too long, Hilal-Campo says you can easily run into the same issue. Unnaturally long lashes can create a wind tunnel effect that strips the eye of moisture, leading to eye dryness and suboptimal comfort, she notes. Research backs it up: That same 2015 study (confirmed later by a more recent 2019 study) found that the “best” eyelash length is one-third the width of the eye—anything longer than that, and the lashes actually start funneling air and dust particles into the orbs. Essentially, longer lashes aren't always better.