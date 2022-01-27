Is This The Secret To Lush Lashes? Plus, How To Amp Yours Up

If you wish and hope for longer lashes, you’re not alone. That’s why professional treatments like eyelash lifts are growing in popularity—and rather quickly. There’s something about long, luscious lashes that make the eyes pop and just make you look, well, more put together. And if you’ve tried everything under the sun, including hoarding dozens of mascara formulas to no avail of longer lashes, you may want to consider the pain-free process of a lash lift.

We tapped a lash expert to get the ins and outs of an eyelash lift including what it is, how it’s done, and who it’s best for. Plus, a few tips on how to lift your lashes naturally, if you choose to do so. Keep reading to learn more.