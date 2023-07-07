What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

When your skin is exposed to high temperatures, your chances of sporting an oily complexion, triggering breakouts, and constant flushing go way up.

The secret: Find a product with sulfur in it. Board-certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss, M.D., FAAD (aka, the "Pillowtalk Derm"), recently reviewed the benefits of this buzzy ingredient in a TikTok video—according to Idriss, the single ingredient can help protect your skin from those negative impacts that come with heat exposure.

“Sulfur acne treatments are the treatments you didn’t know you needed, especially if you have oily skin,” she says. But there’s more to those benefits than meets the eye, even for non-breakout-prone skin types.