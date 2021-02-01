The surprising (and common) mistake that can cause greasy hair

Your scalp produces tons of natural oils—this is a good thing, as sebum is what keeps your strands shiny and moisturized. It’s when your scalp accrues too much oil that becomes a slight issue, buildup, flakes, and greasy hair not too far behind. The specific timestamp looks different for each person, but for straight-to-wavy hair types (think pin-straight to loose bends), the hair tends to get oily faster, as it's easy for sebum to travel from root to shaft (it’s also why people with this hair type may need to shampoo more often).

Here’s where your brush of choice comes into play: Brushing speeds up the travel quite a bit—the bristles can transfer the oil from the scalp down to the strands. “Brushing your hair while it is dry or running your fingers through your hair moves the oil down the hair shaft which can make hair look more oily,” says hairstylist Franck Izquierdo, co-founder of IGK Hair Care. Not to mention, the oils on your fingertips can introduce even more grease to the strands themselves, but that’s a whole other discussion.

Many also claim that combing at the roots can stimulate the follicles up top (like a mini scalp massage), which can lead to more oil production, and, thus, a greasier mane. “There are theories that brushing the hair can stimulate the scalp's oil glands, though I have not seen data proving that to be the case,” says board-certified dermatologist Iris Rubin, M.D., founder of SEEN Hair Care. It’s not out of the question, but the oil-transferring process above is the likely culprit.